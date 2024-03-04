The OBR has become a millstone around the Chancellor’s neck

The era of so-called “purdah” where a Chancellor hid away for months before a Budget disappeared many years ago. Briefings and leaks have become commonplace ahead of what used to be the most closely guarded secret of government. But it is still surprising to see the Chancellor himself appearing on television just days before his Budget as Jeremy Hunt did yesterday on the BBC.

Since it remains, in theory at least, unconstitutional to reveal Budget secrets before telling Parliament, what could he possibly say? Not much, as it turned out. Mr Hunt made clear he was not in a position to give any details. His principal aim was to manage expectations of tax cuts and paint a broad picture of a fiscal strategy, which is to be long-term, prudent and responsible. You only have to reverse those ambitions to question their import: which Chancellor will pledge to be short-term, improvident and reckless?

It is claimed that the ill-starred mini-Budget of Kwasi Kwarteng and Liz Truss in the autumn of 2022 came into that category, even though it was intended to do what Mr Hunt also wants - to lower taxes, improve productivity and trigger economic growth. The fatal mistake they made was to spook the markets by eschewing the fiscal slide-rule applied to Treasury policies by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Mr Hunt has the opposite problem. By wanting to appear responsible, he is a prisoner of the OBR forecasts which often turn out to be wrong. His room to do anything to the advantage of the country is circumscribed by whatever leeway this body says he possesses. The OBR was set up by George Osborne in 2010 to keep the Government on the fiscal straight and narrow. But it has become a millstone around the Chancellor’s neck.

