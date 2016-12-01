The Obamas unveil the 2016 White House holiday decorations

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama and their daughter Sasha light the 2016 National Christmas Tree during the National Christmas Tree lighting ceremony at the Ellipse near the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2016.

First lady Michelle Obama previewed this year's holiday decorations in Washington on Tuesday, Nov., 29. “The Gift of the Holidays” is the theme, as the Obamas prepare for their final Christmas celebration in the White House. Ornaments on display spell out the word “girls” in 12 different languages, paying homage to Michelle Obama’s Let Girls Learn initiative. (Getty/AP)

