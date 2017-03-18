Obama's Post-Presidency Could Be Busy

Sure, former President Barack Obama is taking some high-profile time off. He's kite-surfed with a billionaire adventurer and hit the links in Hawaii. But that doesn't mean it's going to be all fun and games when the president returns to his new home to Washington, D.C. All signs this week pointed toward a busy post-presidency for Obama.

That's in stark contrast to what the 44th president had hoped for his time outside the White House. "I want to do some writing," he told reporters just ahead of President Donald Trump's inauguration. "I want to be quiet a little bit and not hear myself talk so darn much. I want to spend precious time with my girls."

Indeed, Obama will likely get some writing done, but it might not be a leisurely activity. Penguin Random House purchased the rights to his book, as well as the rights to Michelle Obama's book, with reports suggesting the fee might have been some $65 million. The tens of millions on the line might add just a skosh of pressure to the writing. Penguin Random House announced Monday it intended to sell the books to publishers across the globe.

Meanwhile, Obama's Foundation is wrapped up in talks over a community benefits agreement that would ensure the group takes specific action to help Chicago as it gets to work on the former president's library in the city. Local groups are in a fight over who should monitor the legally binding agreement and the Obama Foundation has attempted to reassure the community.

"The Obama Presidential Center will invest in our community, creating new jobs, and making Jackson Park a world-class site for South Side residents and for visitors around the world," a foundation official said to DNA Info Chicago this week.

Once Obama comes back from his vacation this week in French Polynesia, there will also be work to do at his new home in Washington. He has moved into D.C.'s Kalorama neighborhood, right by White House adviser Jared Kushner and wife Ivanka Trump. The house constructed in 1928 has nine bedrooms and will likely house the family at least until Sasha Obama, 15, graduates from Sidwell Friends School. Meanwhile, Obama has rented office space at the World Wildlife Fund in the city, where he is expected to help the National Democratic Redistricting Committee alongside former Attorney General Eric Holder.

