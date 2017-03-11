Obamas Enjoy Lunch With U2's Bono

Barack and Michelle Obama looked relaxed as they left the NYC restaurant Stephen Starr's Upland with the 56-year-old music icon.

Since the end of their White House days, Barack and Michelle Obama have been seen on several outings where the former president sported a fashionable look. On Friday, the couple enjoyed a "casual lunch" with U2's frontman Bono at NYC restaurant Stephen Starr's Upland.

Barack and Michelle looked relaxed as they left the eatery with the 56-year-old music icon. Barack sported a suit with a white shirt and Michelle stunned in a gray coat and a black-and-white shirt.

“The whole restaurant stood up and applauded and cheered for them. Barack Obama waved at everyone upon leaving,” a source told People magazine.

Another source told Us Weekly that the Obamas and Bono ordered fried chicken sandwich, the sausage and kale pizza, and the bucatini cacio e pepe while seated at the restaurant’s private dining room.

“Secret Service was everywhere, so the whole restaurant knew who was there. There was an air of excitement. When he came up the stairs on his way out, the entire restaurant stood up from their chairs and cheered for him. Ex-school chancellor Joel Klein was coincidentally there dining and Barack went over and shook his hand,” a third source reportedly said.

Over the last few weeks, Barack and Michelle have been spotted several times in public, and in some occasions with their children too.

Last weekend, Barack was spotted for the first time since President Donald Trump claimed that the Obama administration wiretapped the Trump Tower during the elections last year.

"Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my 'wires tapped' in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found," Trump tweeted. "I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! ... How low has President Obama gone to tapp [sic] my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!"

Photos of Barack published by People magazine showed the 55-year-old with the former first lady at the National Gallery of Art run by the Smithsonian. Barack dressed casually in blue jeans, a button-up shirt, leather jacket and wayfarer sunglasses.

