Obama's approval rating just hit its highest point in his second term — and that's a problem for Trump

President Barack Obama’s approval rating hit its highest point in his second term, according to a new poll released Thursday — a fact that could provide a boost for Democrats in the stretch run of the election.

Obama’s approval rating stands at 55% in the CNN/ORC survey, a level he has reached just twice since the end of his first year in office. His approval rating is about 10 points higher today than it was a year ago in the poll, and 56% of independent voters now approve of his job performance.

It’s a flip of the script from two years ago, when Obama was largely absent from the campaign trail amid numbers stuck in the mud. Prospective and incumbent senators and House members shied away. His approval rating languished near the lowest point of his presidency.

Two years later, he is trying to help elect the second-least-popular nominee in modern presidential history, Hillary Clinton, to carry on his legacy in office. And he’s perhaps her best surrogate.

“Obama is the single most effective surrogate she has, and I can’t remember a time when an incumbent president this popular campaigned this hard for his party’s nominee,” said Jon Favreau, the former director of speechwriting for Obama.

“He is the most popular Democrat in the country, and as his term comes toward an end, the intensity of love for him only grows,” added Steve Schale, a former Obama campaign state director in Florida. “‘Elect Hillary to protect President Obama’s legacy’ is a very powerful message for Democrats.”

The threshold might seem arbitrary. But historical precedent suggests it could bode well for Clinton, Obama’s former secretary of state.

Early this year, Obama’s approval rating hit 50% in the weekly average from Gallup’s daily survey. As of Wednesday, it stood at 54%. For Obama, whose approval ratings have been stuck in the low to mid-40s for much of his second term, it was a notable bump.

“While it’s hard to pinpoint precisely why Obama’s approval rating has risen among Democrats recently, there are a number of plausible explanations,” Andrew Dugan, a Gallup analyst, and Frank Newport, the organization’s editor in chief, wrote in a post earlier this year.

One of the explanations, the pair concurred, was that “the unusual status of the Republican primary race — exemplified in particular by frontrunner Donald Trump’s campaign style and rhetoric — may serve to make Obama look statesmanlike in comparison.”

“He reminds swing voters of the basic decency they miss in politics,” Schale said. “I believe a lot of the increase in his popularity of late has to do with a visceral reaction to the abrasive vitriol of Trump. They see Obama as measured and thoughtful, dare I say with the right kind of temperament to hold the rudder of a nation through the troubled global waters. His style creates an inherent contrast with Trump, and it is a contrast that benefits Clinton.”

Trump has come into Obama’s crosshairs repeatedly as he has hit the trail for Clinton. And with good reason: More so than at any other presidential handoff in recent history, so many elements of the current administration’s legacy are at stake.