What is Obamacare and why does Donald Trump want to repeal the Affordable Care Act?

What is Obamacare?

Officially known as the Affordable Care Act, Obamacare was the flagship piece of legislation passed by the Obama administration in March 2010 and is regarded as his greatest domestic achievement.

It extended health insurance to millions of Americans who up until then had been uncovered.

According to one estimate, as many as 50 million people gained cover. They were mainly people who were not poor enough to get subsidised insurance offered to the elderly and those with the lowest incomes, but who did not earn enough to pay the expensive premiums demanded by insurance companies.

Those who refused to buy health insurance had to pay a penalty at the end of the year of at least $695 (£530).

By compelling everybody to have health insurance - with fines for those who refused to buy a policy - the Obama administration believed the cost could be brought down by spreading the risk.

The Obamacare legislation also contained a series of far reaching reforms such as banning insurance companies from declining cover for people with pre-existing health conditions or hiking up the price of their premiums.

Supporters say the legislation has provided protection for millions of vulnerable Americans and they say Donald Trump's "Trumpcare" plan will risk the lives of America's poorest.

However, opponents say the legislation is far too complicated and prescriptive, arguing that Americans are being forced to pay for cover they do not need.

Why does Donald Trump want to repeal it?

Mr Trump and the Republicans fought 2016's presidential election on a pledge to scrap Obamacare.

Republicans argued that Obamacare represented government overreach, with Washington interfering in the everyday lives of ordinary Americans.

They said that what they described as "socialised" medicine was denying choice and that a free market solution would bring the cost of health care down for everyone.

If ObamaCare is hurting people, & it is, why shouldn't it hurt the insurance companies & why should Congress not be paying what public pays? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 31, 2017

Obamacare was not universally popular, with the cost of health care soaring as insurance companies found they had had to pay to treat a lot more sick people than had been expected. Premiums have risen by double digits in more than 30 states.

The choice of insurer has also fallen, with companies pulling out of Obamacare in some states because of unsustainable losses. Now one in three counties has just one insurance provider offering coverage. Humana, for example, withdrew from the Obamacare's market places in 11 states.

An estimated 45 counties, with 35,000 residents are at risk of having no insurer willing to offer Obamacare policies. According to the New York Times, a further three million people will have only one company available to them.

During the campaign, Mr Trump promised to bring the cost of insurance down for everyone by promoting a free market solution which would allow companies to compete for business across state lines.

Repealing Obamacare became a flagship campaign pledge of Mr Trump and failure to deliver will be seen as a huge setback to his authority and standing among voters who backed him last year.