Obamacare Repeal Depends On 3 GOP Senators Breaking Their Word

The fate of health care for millions of Americans appears to rest on the shoulders of a trio of Republican senators who split with their party and voted to block Obamacare repeal two months ago. Based on their own words then and now, a yes vote from any of them on the latest Senate GOP health care bill would be a stunning reversal.

Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine, John McCain of Arizona and Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, who all have supported repealing the Affordable Care Act in the past, shocked their colleagues and President Donald Trump by casting the deciding votes against Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s vehicle to undo the law in July. McCain’s opposition was especially remarkable, coming just days after returning to the Senate following a brain cancer diagnosis to vote in favor of a procedural motion that was supposed to set the stage for McConnell’s bill to be passed.

Now all three of those senators are in the sights of McConnell (R-Ky.), Trump and the two lead sponsors of the newest GOP health care legislation, Sens. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana and Lindsey Graham of South Carolina.

McCain and Murkowski are seen by fellow Republicans as more likely to change positions ahead of the Sept. 30 deadline for the Senate to advance repeal on a simple majority vote (budget rules enabling Republicans to avoid a Democratic filibuster that would require 60 votes to overcome expire at the end of the month). With just 52 Republicans in the Senate, McConnell can afford to lose only two votes. Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.) has declared he won’t support the bill, which he calls “Obamacare Lite.”

But for Collins, McCain or Murkowski to back the Cassidy-Graham bill now would mean ignoring virtually everything each senator has said about the substance of the various repeal proposals and the hasty, secretive process being used to move them ahead.

McCain delivered a dramatic speech on the Senate floor two days before the last bill failed, exhorting his colleagues to collaborate on legislating, not force through a major bill with little debate and no input from Democrats. McCain also has expressed concerns about how cuts to federal health care programs would affect his home state.

Collins and Murkowski also have bemoaned the hurried pace of Affordable Care Act repeal, especially this time around, mere days after the Cassidy-Graham legislation became public, and have more forcefully decried how that bill and previous measures would affect Medicaid and other federal health benefits, and weaken protections for people with pre-existing conditions. Both senators also object to defunding Planned Parenthood, which all the repeal bills would do.

Then and now, all three senators have been consistent and clear about their misgivings. And nothing has changed.

Cassidy-Graham is hurtling toward a vote next week with little public debate. The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office announced it won’t have time to provide senators with a full analysis of the legislation, including how it will affect health coverage and health insurance prices.

No Senate committee has held a hearing on the bill, and the Finance Committee hearing scheduled for Monday will take place just days before senators will be asked to vote ― which is long past the point at which such a hearing would actually be useful as a way to alter and improve the legislation.

Like the previous Senate repeal measures and the bill that passed the House in May, Cassidy-Graham eliminates the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion, radically reshapes the overall Medicaid program and severely reduces the federal commitment to programs aiding low-income and middle-class households.

The bill also would enable states to undercut the Affordable Care Act’s guarantee of coverage regardless of pre-existing conditions by allowing insurers to go back to charging higher rates based on a person’s health status and leaving out vital benefits, such as prescription drugs.

Here is a compilation of remarks McCain, Collins and Murkowski have made about Obamacare repeal since this summer. A vote for Cassidy-Graham would be wholly incompatible with any of these statements.

John McCain

