Is Obamacare Just Bad Branding?

The Senate began the process of dismantling Obamacare early Thursday morning, passing a budget blueprint that sets the stage for a formal repeal vote, potentially within a few weeks.

The step is, for now, procedural, but it signals Republican lawmakers are following through on their longstanding promises to axe the law.

In his press conference this week, President-elect Donald Trump assured Americans once again that Obamacare will be repealed and replaced, “essentially, simultaneously.”

The pesky details are still TBD, as he explained: “It will be various segments, you understand, but will most likely be on the same day or the same week, but probably, the same day, could be the same hour.”

But the implication is clear: “So we’re gonna do repeal and replace, very complicated stuff,” he said, repeating one of his favorite lines: “Obamacare is a complete and total disaster.”

This, for some, raises the question: How much of the Obamacare-antipathy is about its namesake? Obamacare certainly has its warts, but Republicans have not coalesced around a replacement plan that would insure as many people while offering them the same choices and costing less. Would a health-care law by any other name be such a political lightning rod?

Obama’s opponents were already calling the Affordable Care Act “Obamacare” in 2011, when Obama himself reclaimed the moniker. “They call it ObamaCare?” he said, as the Hill reported at the time. “I have no problem with people saying Obama cares. I do care.”

This was after some of the law’s more popular provisions—like allowing people to stay on their parents’ insurance plans until they’re 26—snapped into place, but before the rollout of the more controversial individual mandate and cantankerous website.

At the time, Obama tried to frame it as though only the truly heartless could be against something ending in -care. “If the other side wants to be the folks that don’t care,” he said, “that’s fine with me.”

Of course later, when the Obamacare plans became too expensive for some people, “care” is not the part of the name Obama’s opponents seized on. After a few years of rate hikes and narrow networks, a slight majority of Americans disapprove of the Affordable Care Act, and it has become easier for Republicans to advocate for repealing it by associating it with the failures of a liberal, departing president. Trump almost exclusively calls it Obamacare, and Republicans often frame repeal as “relief from Obamacare.”

Still, the majority of people who are actually on Obamacare plans or Medicaid are satisfied with their coverage, according to the Commonwealth Fund, and only 20 percent of survey respondents told the Kaiser Family Foundation they want the law repealed before the details of a replacement are made clear. In other words, the people who benefit from Obamacare are happy with it, and Americans’ zeal for wantonly scrapping the law, if it ever was fervent, seems to have dampened.

All of this makes it tempting to think Obamacare would not be on the ropes if it had been called literally anything else. Like KFC and Healthy Choice, maybe all it needs is a good, old-fashioned face lift. A bold new look, same great taste.

“Obamacare does not have a policy problem,” argued The Washington Post’s Catherine Rampell recently. “It has a branding problem.”

Is that really all it is?

Some people who dislike Obama might allow their disdain to permeate everything he’s done—including laws that objectively help them. This helps explain why conservative Medicaid recipients in Indiana told The New York Times they want Obamacare gone, even though the law paid for their cancer treatment. Or why some Pennsylvanians told me they want subsidies for health insurance, just not Obamacare subsidies. Indeed, some surveys suggest people view the law more favorably when Obama’s name isn’t mentioned.