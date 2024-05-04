Obamacare for 'Dreamers': Biden expands access to affordable healthcare for DACA recipients

Leer en español

Beneficiaries of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, commonly known as DACA, will now be eligible for health coverage and financial assistance under the Affordable Care Act, granting about 100,000 undocumented immigrants the chance to enroll in health care coverage through the federal health insurance marketplace.

The new rule, announced Friday by the Biden administration, will help streamline administrative and verification processes, promoting greater clarity and transparency, according to a statement from the White House.

"Nearly twelve years ago, President Obama and I announced the DACA program to allow our young people to live and work in the only country they’ve called home," President Joe Biden said in his statement on the new rule. "I’m proud of the contributions of Dreamers to our country and committed to providing Dreamers the support they need to succeed."

DACA recipients, commonly known as "Dreamers," will be able to apply for coverage starting in November through the HealthCare.gov website and through state marketplaces, where they may qualify for financial assistance when purchasing health insurance coverage.

Immigrants 'deserve access to these resources'

More than one-third of DACA recipients currently do not have health insurance, and limits on healthcare access have significant impacts on the health of hundreds of thousands of Dreamers.

Mario Montoya, research analyst and coalition consultant for the Arizona-based Aliento organization, has experienced concerns about the cost of going to the doctor and the impact this can have on his health.

"I've been in that situation before, needing a simple checkup or physical exam and not having insurance or the availability of services at a lower cost," Montoya said in an interview with La Voz Arizona/The Arizona Republic. "(The new rule) benefits me personally."

As a DACA recipient, Montoya said he was excited about the implications this rule will have for the health of many people in his situation across Arizona and the country.

As of March 2024, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services reported more than 530,000 active DACA recipients, of which approximately 4%, or just over 20,000 people, were located in Arizona, according to the Migration Policy Institute. The majority of DACA recipients are from Mexico.

Aliento is a local organization that seeks to improve the well-being of those impacted by the inequalities of not having legal immigration status in the United States.

“This is a step in the right direction, and I am glad to see that many people will now have access to affordable health care,” Montoya said. However, the battle does not end here, he said.

When this measure was initially introduced in April 2023, it sought to extend the Affordable Care Act to include DACA recipients and the scope of Medicaid and the Children's Health Insurance Program, which was not successful.

“(Undocumented immigrants) have been living here for a long time, paying taxes, and they are part of the working population that is essential to our community,” Montoya said. “They deserve access to these resources to care for their well-being.”

Nearly 1 million DACA recipients since 2012

According to USCIS, more than 832,000 young immigrants have benefited from this program since its inception. Beneficiaries of the protections provided by DACA have received work permits and the ability to go to school and build their lives without the constant threat of deportation.

A survey by the Center for American Progress estimates that 254,000 children born in the U.S. have a parent who is a DACA recipient, and 1.5 million people live with a DACA recipient. From these mixed-status families, the government receives more than $5 billion in federal taxes and $3 billion in state and local taxes. Additionally, these households have a combined $24 billion in purchasing power.

The benefits to Dreamers have allowed a significant sector of the population in this country to advance in educational and professional terms. Still, the program has not lived up to its original promise: citizenship.

The DACA program began in 2012 through an executive order signed by President Barack Obama to protect young immigrants who came to the United States as children from deportation. Despite efforts over the past decade to create permanent solutions and provide a path to citizenship, this has yet to happen.

In 2018, former President Donald Trump announced the decision to rescind DACA. Since then, the status of the program has been renewed but its future remains uncertain, and with it, the benefits currently offered to Dreamers.

Reach La Voz reporter Silvia Solis at silvia.solisgarza@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Biden opens up Obamacare access to DACA recipients. What to know