Obama Vets Plan Health Insurance Sign-Up Campaign Because Trump Won't

If the Trump administration isn’t going to try to sell Obamacare to consumers this year, these Obama administration veterans are ready to step in.

Two former officials who worked on the sign-up campaigns for the Affordable Care Act’s health insurance exchanges when Barack Obama was president launched an initiative Wednesday called Get America Covered. In essence, it seeks to stand in for a federal government that, under President Donald Trump, is dramatically scaling back efforts to get the word out that enrollment season is about to begin.

“There needs to be an effort to basically try to fill in as many of the gaps as we can from what the administration is not doing,” said Lori Lodes, co-founder of Get America Covered. “We have a clear sense of what they’re not going to be doing, and it’s a lot.”

Open enrollment begins Nov. 1 and ends Dec. 15. Residents of 39 states access the exchanges via HealthCare.gov, while those living in 11 states and the District of Columbia use state-run exchanges, such as Covered California and Your Health Idaho.

As director of communications at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services under Obama, Lodes oversaw the public information and communications campaigns during previous open enrollment periods. That included supervising the telephone helpline for consumers, implementing shopping tools on HealthCare.gov, buying advertising promoting enrollment and direct outreach to consumers through text and telephone. Her co-founder, Joshua Peck, was chief marketing officer for HealthCare.gov and was responsible for online engagement campaigns, Lodes said.

For all intents and purposes, Lodes, Peck and other former Obama administration officials will be resuming their duties, just from the outside, Lodes said. That will include tasks like creating and disseminating information about how to enroll and what the benefits are, as well as forging partnerships with businesses, state officials and local media that will help spread the word.

The national co-chairs of Get America Covered are former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Administrator Andy Slavitt, activist Van Jones, former insurance executive Mario Molina, and actors Alyssa Milano and Bradley Whitford, according to a press release.

“We can’t make up for what the administration refuses to do, but working with people like Alyssa, Andy, Mario and Bradley ― along with dedicated local organizations, mayors and other state elected officials, businesses, hospitals, doctors and nurses and anyone else who wants to help ― we will make sure people get the facts,” Peck said in the press release.

The GOP’s failed effort to repeal the Affordable Care Act ― and the counter effort to stop them ― this year helped inspire Lodes and Peck to start their new group, in part as a way to channel their energies in a positive direction, Lodes said.

“For 10 months, we’ve had a very long and hard debate about whether we were going to take away people’s health care, and this is sort of the antidote for that,” Lodes said. “It’s a passion project. I believe so much that the marketplace can work, and part of that means getting new people to sign up and making sure that people have access to the information so that they can decide that getting health coverage through HealthCare.gov is right for them”

This unusual enterprise may prove badly needed for the millions of people who use the health insurance exchanges to buy coverage and apply for financial assistance, and the millions more who could be.

That’s because the Trump administration has taken a number of steps that likely will weaken the open enrollment period and make it more difficult for consumers to get the information they need and to find help signing up.