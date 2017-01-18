Obama Supreme Court nominee returning to bench as judge

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court nominee Merrick Garland is putting on his judge's robes again.

The chief judge of the D.C. Circuit stopped hearing cases last March after he was nominated by President Barack Obama to fill the seat of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia. Senate Republicans successfully blocked his confirmation and now he's returning to the bench Wednesday.

It will be the first time Garland will hear a case in 11 months. He last heard a case on Feb. 8, 2016, according to an online court calendar.