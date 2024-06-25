Obama sister tear gassed during Nairobi protest

Former President Obama’s sister said she was tear gassed during a protest in Nairobi, where she was demonstrating against controversial finance legislation.

Auma Obama, a Kenyan activist and half-sister of the former president, was tear gassed before speaking to CNN during a protest in the country on Monday.

Widespread protests have gripped Kenya ovder legislation that would impose more taxes on its citizens, according to The Associated Press (AP).

“I can’t even see anymore, we’re being tear gassed,” Obama told CNN as she rubbed her face with a towel.

She said she could not believe that protesters were being tear gassed, adding that “young people are just trying to demonstrate for their rights.”

CNN’s video footage shows a chaotic scene unfolding, with some protesters holding signs and wearing goggles and masks. The video showed CNN reporter Larry Madowo and the crew moved away from the area at the end of the clip to “escape that tear gas smoke.”

“I’m here because look at what’s happening. Young Kenyans are demonstrating for their rights. They are demonstrating with flags and banners,” Obama said.

CNN reported that protesters are rallying under the banner of “7 Days of Rage” to oppose the Finance Bill 2024. The bill was passed later on Tuesday as demonstrators continued to rail against the bill.

Later on Tuesday, the AP reported that a section of Kenya’s parliament building was on fire amid the large-scale protests. Journalists also spotted at least three bodies outside the building, according to the AP.

The protesters moved past police to enter the parliament building shortly after the legislators passed the bill. The AP reported that legislators fled the building through a tunnel and that the protesters allowed members of the opposition party to walk out of the building since they voted against the bill.

The BBC reported that gunshots were heard as the parliament passed the bill on Tuesday and that tear gas was used all day.

Reuters reported that one of its journalists saw at least five bodies of protesters outside the parliament building, while a paramedic told the outlet that at least 10 protesters were shot dead.

The Associated Press contributed.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.