Obama says Pelosi a strong leader, showing support for re-election bid

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a press conference at the conclusion of the APEC Summit in Lima, Peru November 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

By Dustin Volz

LIMA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Sunday called U.S. House Democratic chief Nancy Pelosi a remarkable leader, giving strong praise to the California lawmaker as House Democrats consider whether to re-elect to the post.

Democrats need to fight for their principles but must be willing to work with the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump, Obama told a news conference after the APEC summit in Lima.

