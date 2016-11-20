Obama says he is 'not optimistic' about short-term prospects in Syria

LIMA (Reuters) - President Barack Obama on Sunday said he was "not optimistic" about the short-term prospects in Syria.

Obama said that it became hard for moderate opposition forces to hold ground once Russia and Iran decided to back Syrian President Bashar al-Assad with an air campaign.

Assad has decided it is worth it to see his country destroyed and its population scattered in order to cling to power, Obama said.

