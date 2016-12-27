Obama says Japanese leader's Pearl Harbor visit shows power of reconciliation

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's visit to the site of the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor showed the power of reconciliation.

"This historic gesture speaks to the power of reconciliation. ... A reminder that even the deepest wounds of war can give way to friendship and a lasting peace," Obama said in a ceremony standing next to Abe.

