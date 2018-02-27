Obama Photographer Throws Epic Shade At Trump With Throwback Running Picture

Former White House photographer Pete Souza dug deep into his archives to troll President Donald Trump, once again.

The Obama-era shutterbug shared an old photo of his former boss running up steps in an apparent dig at the exercise-averse Trump, who on Monday claimed he’d have probably “run in” to confront the Parkland, Florida, school shooter.

“Back in the day when our President could run,” Souza captioned the Instagram image of former President Barack Obama.

It’s the latest throwback photograph from Obama’s time in office that Souza has re-shared to make a political statement.

In the aftermath of the Parkland massacre, Souza also shared this old picture of Obama hugging former Democratic Congresswoman Gabby Giffords, who survived a mass shooting in 2011 and is now a fierce advocate for gun control:

Related:

For more news videos visit Yahoo View.