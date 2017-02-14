Obama photographer continues to taunt Trump

Pete Souza, who served as the chief White House photographer during former President Barack Obama’s eight years in office, is continuing his suddenly not-so-subtle campaign of throwing shade at President Trump.

Since Trump’s inauguration, Souza has been posting on Instagram vintage images from Obama’s two terms, while tossing barbs at the new commander in chief.

His criticism of Trump was on full display on Monday, as the president welcomed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to the White House — a visit that prompted a few awkward photo ops. Souza shared an image of Obama and Trudeau inside the Oval Office with a one-word caption: “Allies.”





Then, following reports that Trump and his staff prepared their official response to North Korea’s missile test over the weekend in full view of guests on the patio at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Fla., Souza posted a March 2011 photo of then-President Obama in a discussion with top aides in El Salvador after a conference call with his national security team.





“When we were on the road, national security discussions and head of state phone calls were conducted in a private, secure location set up onsite,” Souza wrote. “Everyone had to leave their Blackberry outside the area.”

Souza also retweeted side-by-side images posted to Twitter by former Obama speechwriter Jon Favreau of the Situation Room during the raid that killed Osama bin Laden, and a photo taken of the scene at Mar-a-Lago that had been posted to Facebook by a guest.





Souza sharpened his criticism of the Trump administration on Sunday after Trump senior policy adviser Stephen Miller, in an interview with ABC’s “This Week,” refused to provide proof of claims of voter fraud in New Hampshire.

White House senior advisor doubles down on unsubstantiated NH voter fraud claims: “Voter fraud is a serious problem in this country." pic.twitter.com/VZ40gBU7wT — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) February 12, 2017





“Should any reputable network ever again interview a WH aide who purposely and knowingly lies to the American people?” Souza tweeted.

Should any reputable network ever again interview a WH aide who purposely and knowingly lies to the American people? https://t.co/zlrVxgjIEM — Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) February 13, 2017





More from Yahoo News: