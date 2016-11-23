Obama pardons ‘Tot’, the National Thanksgiving turkey

President Barack Obama got the holiday mood started at the White House with the traditional pardoning of the national Thanksgiving turkey.

The light-hearted ceremony in the Rose Garden on Wednesday afternoon featured Iowa-raised turkeys Tater and Tot.

The White House asked people on Twitter to vote for which turkey will receive the pardon, though both typically get a reprieve. Tot was the winner.

The White House blog provided a biography for each bird to help in the decision. For example, Tater’s favorite snack is worms. Tot prefers tomato slices.

Presidents as far back as Abraham Lincoln have spared turkeys. President George H.W. Bush is credited with beginning the tradition of a pardon.

After the ceremony, the president and first family will volunteer at a community service event. (AP)

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr.



