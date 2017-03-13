Obama Meets With Tech Leaders

His meeting in Northern California came one day after he met with Warren Buffett.

Former President Barack Obama was in Silicon Valley meeting with tech leaders on Monday, though the nature of that meeting was not immediately made public, according to multiple reports. But before he landed in San Jose, he took time to have a quick bite with one of the Democratic Party's most generous supporters: billionaire Warren Buffett.

The former two-term commander in chief has shown no signs of shunning a public life since leaving the White House, as evidenced by his meeting in Northern California on Monday on his first non-presidential trip there, NBC Bay Area reported.

Details surrounding his lunch with Buffett and his wife at a country club in Omaha, Nebraska, on Sunday were equally as elusive as those surrounding his meeting with tech leaders, although local news outlet the Omaha World-Herald did report that Obama snacked on a taco salad. But when asked, Buffett's wife was light on the specifics.

"I'm not going to talk about the meeting," Susie Buffett

told the World-Herald. "The three of us ate lunch."

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder recently said Obama would be making a return to politics, so perhaps his meetings Sunday and Monday had something to do with that. "It’s coming. He’s coming," Holder told reporters late last month about Obama's involvement with the Democratic Party. "And he’s ready to roll."

However, if his meetings were not inspired by politics, Obama very well could have just been enjoying his rock star status. In fact, he and former first lady Michelle Obama just had lunch with an actual rock star — Bono from U2. The trio dined in style in New York City on Friday, prompting revelers to show respect for the former president.

"The whole restaurant stood up and applauded and cheered for them. Barack Obama waved at everyone upon leaving," People magazine reported.

