Obama: Lewd tape shows Trump is ‘insecure’

President Obama said Sunday that Donald Trump had revealed his “insecure” self in a 2005 videotape leaked to the press on Friday.

“It tells you that he is insecure enough that he pumps himself up by putting other people down,” Obama said at a fundraiser in Chicago, Ill., according to a White House pool report.

“Not a character trait that I would advise for somebody in the Oval Office,” Obama continued.

Trump’s campaign has been caught up in a maelstrom of controversy since the videotape was published by the Washington Post. In the tape, Trump was caught on a hot microphone using shockingly crass language while describing his attempts to grope and have sex with women.

View photos President Obama speaks at the Stony Island Arts Bank in Chicago, Ill. (Photo: Susan Walsh/AP) More

Among other things, Trump boasted that as a celebrity, women concede to his sexual advances.

“I’m automatically attracted to beautiful… I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star, they let you do it. You can do anything, grab them by the p****,” Trump said in the tape.

He subsequently apologized, but that has done little to quell the controversy. A number of high-profile Republican leaders have either withdrawn their endorsements or called on the GOP nominee to drop out of the race.

Trump insists he’s going nowhere.

The media and establishment want me out of the race so badly – I WILL NEVER DROP OUT OF THE RACE, WILL NEVER LET MY SUPPORTERS DOWN! #MAGA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2016





Obama criticized Trump’s comments at a fundraiser for Rep. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., a leading Senate candidate this year. Obama also said the tape showed why voters should back Hillary Clinton, who was set to face off against Trump on Sunday night in the second presidential debate.

“Are we really going to risk giving Donald trump the power to roll back all the progress we’ve made,” Obama said, according to the pool report.