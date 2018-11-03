Obama Draws Excited Crowds Ordering Tacos In Miami While Campaigning In Florida

Former President Barack Obama stopped at a restaurant to order tacos while on

Former President Barack Obama stopped at a restaurant to order tacos while on the campaign trail in Florida. Unsurprisingly, he drew large crowds of enthusiastic supporters.

Obama was greeted with shouts of excitement as he entered restaurant Coyo Taco at its location in the Wynwood neighborhood of Miami, The Miami Herald reported.

“I want everybody to vote!” Obama shouted, according to the Herald.

Obama visited Miami to campaign for the state’s Democratic gubernatorial nominee, Andrew Gillum, and Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson. Both candidates joined the former president to order tacos after the rally.

The staff at Coyo Taco expressed their excitement over Obama’s visit in an Instagram post.

The caption for the post explained that Obama told the restaurant staff he was proud of their work. “This group of immigrants will always love you!!” the restaurant added.

Obama ordered the special. He ate one of Evan Schlecker’s tortilla chips while he waited pic.twitter.com/xyS1MCFutK — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) November 2, 2018

Obama stopped at Coyo Taco in Miami’s Wynwood. And folks shrieked. pic.twitter.com/6mFPVQKDe5 — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 2, 2018

So @BarackObama@AndrewGillum and @SenBillNelson dropped in at @coyotacowynwood after their Miami rally. People shrieked. A huge crowd formed. Obama took some tacos to go. pic.twitter.com/wgqrVbBMuI — Patricia Mazzei (@PatriciaMazzei) November 2, 2018

A larger crowd apparently formed outside the restaurant as word got out that Obama, Gillum and Nelson were there, the Herald reported.

In another video shared on Twitter by CNN’s Daniella Diaz, Obama can be heard jokingly asking: “Alright guys, where’s my taco?”