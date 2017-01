U.S. President Barack Obama delivers his farewell address in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. January 10, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama shortened the sentences of 209 prisoners and pardoned 64 individuals on Tuesday, the White House said.

With his term in office set to end on Friday, Obama has now commuted the sentences of 1,385 people and granted a total of 212 pardons.





