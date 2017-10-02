Obama, Clinton sound off in wake of deadly Las Vegas shooting

Former president Barack Obama and others were quick to respond on Monday after a Las Vegas shooting left at least 58 dead and over 500 wounded on Sunday night.

"Michelle & I are praying for the victims in Las Vegas," Obama tweeted on Monday morning. "Our thoughts are with their families & everyone enduring another senseless tragedy."

The nation notably grieved the Orlando nightclub shooting, San Bernadino shooting, Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, Charleston church shooting and Aurora movie theater shooting during Obama's White House tenure.

Former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton also took to Twitter to react to what is the deadliest shooting in U.S. history, but struck a more pointed tone in calling out the National Rifle Association.

"Our grief isn't enough," Clinton wrote in one of three tweets on the massacre. "We can and must put politics aside, stand up to the NRA, and work together to try to stop this from happening again."

Click through to see notable politico responses to the Las Vegas shooting:



Sen. Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat whose state suffered the tragedy of the Sandy Hook massacre in 2013 also reacted, saying, "Not again."

President Trump condemned the shooting believed to have been carried about by suspected gunman Stephen Paddock as "an act of pure evil" while giving remarks on Monday.

"Our unity cannot be shattered by evil; our bonds cannot be broken by violence," Trump said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin also took the opportunity to weigh in on the shooting, saying the massacre was "shocking in its cruelty."