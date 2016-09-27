Obama and Biden trash Trump’s debate performance

President Obama and Vice President Joe Biden blasted Donald Trump’s performance at Monday’s presidential debate while urging Americans to register in time to vote for Hillary Clinton.

At a rally for Clinton at Drexel University in Philadelphia on Tuesday morning, Biden ripped the Republican nominee over his assertion that the U.S. housing market collapse was good for his real estate business.

“What in the hell is he talking about?” the vice president said. “Can you imagine Ronald Reagan, the most conservative president we’ve had come along — can you imagine him saying, ‘It’s good business to take advantage of people’s misery’? Rooting for that misery?”

“I really mean this. I’m not joking, I’m not kidding,” a fiery Biden continued. “What does it say about this man?”

The vice president said he was equally angered by the revelation that Trump, who has repeatedly refused to release his tax returns, may have not paid income taxes.

“It angers me,” Biden said. “Tell that to the janitor here who’s paying taxes.”

Biden mocked Trump for complaining about the supposedly “rigged” political system while also boasting about exploiting bankruptcy laws for his businesses.

“He brags about gaming the system and bankruptcy, and leaving hardworking people holding the bag,” Biden said. “How many people has he stiffed? He didn’t say I didn’t stiff anybody. He said, ‘Maybe they didn’t do what I wanted.’”

“Imagine your mom and dad declared bankruptcy and tried to get a loan in the next five, 10, 15 years,” Biden said. “That’s the rigged system. He is part of the rigged system.”

In a radio interview with Ryan Seacrest, Obama was more measured in his assessment of Monday’s debate.





“[It was a] pretty vigorous debate about where we need to take our country,” Obama said, adding that he is “admittedly biased” in his support for Clinton, his former secretary of state.

The president said Trump’s performance proved he “doesn’t have the preparation, the temperament or the core values of inclusion and making everybody have opportunity that would take our country forward.”

Clinton, on the other hand, was “well prepared.”

“She’s got the right temperament for the job,” Obama said. “She’s well-respected around the world, she’’s serious, she does her homework.”

Both Obama and Biden’s comments came on National Voter Registration Day, an effort to get unregistered voters signed up in time to participate in the Nov. 8 election.

“You should do your own homework,” Obama said. “But don’t sit out on this thing. … You can’t complain, you can’t sit home and gripe, if you’re sitting on the sidelines.”

Biden urged students to “think of the damage” Trump is “already doing to America’s standing in the world.”

“He knows nothing about national security and foreign policy,” the vice president said. “He doesn’t represent our basic fundamental values.”

Biden acknowledged the justified anger of some of Trump’s supporters, but also criticized a seemingly uninspired electorate.

“What bothers me about this race is how palpable his cynicism is about the American people,” Biden said.

Monday’s debate, though, laid bare the differences between the two candidates, he said.

“If this choice isn’t clear,” Biden said, “I don’t know. Oh my Lord.”