WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The Obama administration intended to abstain from a U.N. Security Council vote on a draft resolution critical of Israel settlement-building, Western officials told Reuters on Thursday.

Egypt earlier postponed the vote and diplomats said Cairo had acted under pressure from Israel and to avoid alienating U.S. President-elect Donald Trump.

