OATS Transit receives grant from Mountain Grove community foundation to help buy vehicle

Driver Julie Vandivort, center, was presented with a check by members of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks–Mountain Grove Area Community Foundation.

OATS Transit, a Missouri based not-for-profit transportation provider, announced that they have received a grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks–Mountain Grove Area Community Foundation.

The $2,000 was awarded for services in Mountain Grove/Wright County to support rural general public transportation. The funds will be used toward the purchase of a new vehicle for the area. OATS Transit driver Julie Vandivort was on hand at the check presentation ceremony held May 6 at the Mountain Grove High School.

OATS Transit provides transportation for work, medical appointments, essential shopping, nutrition and other needs to individuals with disabilities, seniors, and rural residents of any age. The transportation programs are vital to the Missouri economy, and help local residents live independently in their own communities. “Thanks to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks, this grant allows us to match our federal grants with local dollars,” said Rene Frazier, Southwest Regional Director at OATS Transit. “We are grateful to the Community Foundation for their continued support so we can continue being there for those who need us.” For more information about OATS Transit, visit www.oatstransit.org and follow them at facebook.com/oatstransit.

Southwest Missouri residents wanting to schedule a ride should call the OATS Transit office at 800-770-6287 or 417-887-9272.

OATS is also hiring drivers in the local area.

This article originally appeared on Springfield News-Leader: Foundation grant to help OATS buy new vehicle in Mountain Grove area