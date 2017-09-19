The Oatmeal Cookie Recipes That Are Better Than Your Grandma's

Oatmeal cookies are the most underrated cookie in the country. Chocolate chip cookies get all the glory, and it’s easy to understand why, but oatmeal cookies deserve just as much love.

For one, they have a wholesome quality to them thanks to the addition of good-for-you oats. Just think of all that fiber. Remember, a half-cup of old fashioned rolled oats and quick cook oats contains 4 grams of fiber, which is 15 percent of your recommended daily intake.

Two, they’re infinitely versatile. You can keep them classic, go the indulgent route and load them up with chocolate chunks, or turn them into cream pies. Either way, the greatness of this cookie will shine through.

And three, they’re absolutely delicious. See for yourself:

1 Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies

Get the Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious

2 Thin And Chewy Spiced Oatmeal Cookies With Brown Sugar

Get the Thin and Chewy Spiced Oatmeal Cookies with Brown Sugar recipe from How Sweet It Is

3 Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cream Pies With Cinnamon Cream And Sea Salt

Get the Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cream Pies With Cinnamon Cream And Sea Salt recipe from Harvest & Honey

4 Chocolate Toffee Oatmeal Cookies With Dried Cherries