The Oatmeal Cookie Recipes That Are Better Than Your Grandma's

Oatmeal cookies are the most underrated cookie in the country. Chocolate chip cookies get all the glory, and it’s easy to understand why, but oatmeal cookies deserve just as much love.
For one, they have a wholesome quality to them thanks to the addition of good-for-you oats. Just think of all that fiber. Remember, a half-cup of old fashioned rolled oats and quick cook oats contains 4 grams of fiber, which is 15 percent of your recommended daily intake.
Two, they’re infinitely versatile. You can keep them classic, go the indulgent route and load them up with chocolate chunks, or turn them into cream pies. Either way, the greatness of this cookie will shine through.
And three, they’re absolutely delicious. See for yourself:
1 Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Get the Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious
2 Thin And Chewy Spiced Oatmeal Cookies With Brown Sugar
Get the Thin and Chewy Spiced Oatmeal Cookies with Brown Sugar recipe from How Sweet It Is
3 Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cream Pies With Cinnamon Cream And Sea Salt
Get the Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cream Pies With Cinnamon Cream And Sea Salt recipe from Harvest & Honey
4 Chocolate Toffee Oatmeal Cookies With Dried Cherries
Get the Chocolate Toffee Oatmeal Cookies with Dried Cherries recipe from Completely Delicious
5 Chocolate-Dipped Oatmeal Hazelnut Cookies
Get the Chocolate-Dipped Oatmeal Hazelnut Cookies recipe from Dolly + Oatmeal
6 Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Get the Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Minimalist Baker
7 Soft And Chewy Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Get the Soft and Chewy Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Averie Cooks
8 Chewy Oatmeal Zucchini Cookies
Get the Chewy Oatmeal Zucchini Cookies recipe from How Sweet It Is
9 Monday Blue-Berry Oatmeal Cookies
Get the Monday Blue-Berry Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Lady & Pups
10 Loaded Oatmeal Cookies
Get the Loaded Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
11 Harvest Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies With Salted Toasted Pepitas
Get the Harvest Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies with Salted Toasted Pepitas recipe from Half Baked Harvest
12 Oats, White Chocolate And Wild Blueberry Cookies
Get the Oats, White Chocolate, and Wild Blueberry Cookies recipe from Food Nouveau
13 Iced Oatmeal And Apple Cookies
Get the Iced Oatmeal And Apple Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious
14 One-Bowl, No-Mixer, No-Chill Oatmeal Cookies
Get the One-Bowl, No-Mixer, No-Chill Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Averie Cooks
15 Bourbon Soaked Cherry Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies
Get the Bourbon Soaked Cherry Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from How Sweet It Is
16 Flourless Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies
Get the Flourless Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious
17 Mom’s Best Oatmeal Chocolate Cookies
Get the Mom’s Best Oatmeal Chocolate Cookies recipe from Half Baked Harvest
18 White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Oatmeal Cookies
Get the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction
- This article originally appeared on HuffPost.
237