    The Oatmeal Cookie Recipes That Are Better Than Your Grandma's

    Julie R. Thomson

    Oatmeal cookies are the most underrated cookie in the country. Chocolate chip cookies get all the glory, and it’s easy to understand why, but oatmeal cookies deserve just as much love. 

    For one, they have a wholesome quality to them thanks to the addition of good-for-you oats. Just think of all that fiber. Remember, a half-cup of old fashioned rolled oats and quick cook oats contains 4 grams of fiber, which is 15 percent of your recommended daily intake.

    Two, they’re infinitely versatile. You can keep them classic, go the indulgent route and load them up with chocolate chunks, or turn them into cream pies. Either way, the greatness of this cookie will shine through.

    And three, they’re absolutely delicious. See for yourself:

    1 Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies

    (Completely Delicious)

    Get the Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious

    2 Thin And Chewy Spiced Oatmeal Cookies With Brown Sugar

    (How Sweet It Is)

    Get the Thin and Chewy Spiced Oatmeal Cookies with Brown Sugar recipe from How Sweet It Is

    3 Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cream Pies With Cinnamon Cream And Sea Salt

    (Harvest & Honey)

    Get the Chocolate Chunk Oatmeal Cream Pies With Cinnamon Cream And Sea Salt recipe from Harvest & Honey

    4 Chocolate Toffee Oatmeal Cookies With Dried Cherries

    (Completely Delicious)

    Get the Chocolate Toffee Oatmeal Cookies with Dried Cherries recipe from Completely Delicious

    5 Chocolate-Dipped Oatmeal Hazelnut Cookies

    (Dolly + Oatmeal)

    Get the Chocolate-Dipped Oatmeal Hazelnut Cookies recipe from Dolly + Oatmeal

    6 Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

    (Minimalist Baker)

    Get the Healthy Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Minimalist Baker

    7 Soft And Chewy Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

    (Averie Cooks)

    Get the Soft and Chewy Pumpkin Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from Averie Cooks

    8 Chewy Oatmeal Zucchini Cookies

    (How Sweet It Is)

    Get the Chewy Oatmeal Zucchini Cookies recipe from How Sweet It Is

    9 Monday Blue-Berry Oatmeal Cookies

    (Lady Pups)

    Get the Monday Blue-Berry Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Lady & Pups

    10 Loaded Oatmeal Cookies

    (Sally's Baking Addiction)

    Get the Loaded Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction

    11 Harvest Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies With Salted Toasted Pepitas

    (Half Baked Harvest)

    Get the Harvest Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies with Salted Toasted Pepitas recipe from Half Baked Harvest

    12 Oats, White Chocolate And Wild Blueberry Cookies

    (Food Nouveau)

    Get the Oats, White Chocolate, and Wild Blueberry Cookies recipe from Food Nouveau

    13 Iced Oatmeal And Apple Cookies

    (Completely Delicious)

    Get the Iced Oatmeal And Apple Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious

    14 One-Bowl, No-Mixer, No-Chill Oatmeal Cookies

    (Averie Cooks)

    Get the One-Bowl, No-Mixer, No-Chill Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Averie Cooks

    15 Bourbon Soaked Cherry Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies

    (How Sweet It Is)

    Get the Bourbon Soaked Cherry Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies recipe from How Sweet It Is

    16 Flourless Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies

    (Completely Delicious)

    Get the Flourless Oatmeal Chocolate Chunk Cookies recipe from Completely Delicious

    17 Mom’s Best Oatmeal Chocolate Cookies

    (Half Baked Harvest)

    Get the Mom’s Best Oatmeal Chocolate Cookies recipe from Half Baked Harvest

    18 White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Oatmeal Cookies

    (Sallys Baking Addiction)

    Get the White Chocolate Macadamia Nut Oatmeal Cookies recipe from Sally's Baking Addiction

