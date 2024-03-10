This oasis for sale in Texas sparks inspiration just by existing. Take a look inside

A jaw-dropping home has landed on the real estate market in the rolling hillside of Austin, Texas, for $2.69 million.

“This contemporary masterpiece is a dream retreat nestled on 5 acres in the heart of Northwest Hills. Located in a small, gated cul-de-sac,” Coldwell Banker Realty says in a news release.

“Upon entering the residence, you are greeted by abundant natural light streaming through large windows framing hill country views,” the release says.

Along with its inspirational views, the five-bedroom, five-bathroom home offers high-end features including:

Best part is, while the 5,476-square-foot residence has an abundance of privacy, it’s not too far from all the city benefits of Austin.

“Private lot with trees galore, extensive landscaping and zoned irrigation. All the space and privacy of the hill country yet minutes away from exemplary schools, major transit routes as well as Austin’s popular attractions and restaurants,” the listing says.

The listing is held by Hanalei Myers and Deborah BenNun.

