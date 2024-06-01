Oasis NWA women’s center impacted by tornado damage

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Oasis of Northwest Arkansas, a women’s transitional living center, has experienced damages to its new office in Rogers due to the Memorial Day weekend tornados.

The water damage to the ceilings and baseboards will delay the opening at its new office for the next couple of weeks, according to Taylor Garrison, the education readiness and health watch coordinator at Oasis of Northwest Arkansas.

The damages from the tornado event have left the Oasis NWA team devastated, Garrison said.

“I’ve went to places that had tornadoes, but I’ve never thought it would be here,” Garrison said. “It’s just crazy, sad and all the other things, [there have been] a lot of emotions going on the last week or so.”

Oasis of NWA will operate out of Bella Vista until damages are repaired.

