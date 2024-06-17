Oakwood taking bids for Far Hills land for first home to built in city since 2020

Jun. 16—Oakwood is accepting bids on land it owns on Ohio 48 with plans to sell it for the first single-family home to be built in the city since 2020.

Submissions will be taken until 5 p.m. July 11 for 1313 Far Hills Ave., which the city bought to demolish as part of its $2.1 million sewer reconstruction project.

The torn down home was built above "a critically important section of failing sewer culvert," Oakwood Vice Mayor Steve Byington has said.

The new sewer was installed in a designated easement area along the southern line of the property, outside the area where a new home can be constructed, the city said in a statement about the sale.

The two-parcel, 0.5-acre site is on the west side of Far Hills north of Ashridge Road, according to the city. Oakwood bought the land in 2020, according to Montgomery County land records.

Four years ago, the property — before the demolition — was valued at about $335,000, county records show. The land itself was appraised last month at $182,200, according to a 25-plus page report by certified general appraiser Michael Moorhead of Kettering.

Details about the property and the bidding process can be found on the city's website at https://oakwoodohio.gov/.

Six single-family homes were built in Oakwood in 2019-20, all part of Pointe Oakwood near the Dayton border in the suburbs northern section, City Manager Norbert Klopsch has said.