Oakwood Ohio 48 traffic shifting as city's work on Far Hills nears end

Mar. 17—Traffic is set to shift on part of Ohio 48 in Oakwood Monday evening as the city moves closer to completing a $2.1 million sewer reconstruction.

Work will be done in the southbound lanes along the state route, also known as Far Hills Avenue, moving traffic to the northbound lanes between Oakwood High School and Forrer Boulevard/Road, according to the city.

The traffic change is planned for non-peak hours to limit impact on commuters between Dayton and Kettering, Oakwood Engineer Chris Kuzma said.

The project that started in mid-2023 has encountered "numerous obstacles and challenges," but has "progressed successfully," Kuzma said.

Kinnison Excavating was awarded the contract. It has "done an exceptional job of assisting in coming up with quick solutions to all obstacles and challenges," he added.

The Far Hills part of the reconstruction is expected to end by April 1, Kuzma said, allowing the state to repave the entire Oakwood section of the road.

A start date for the Ohio Department of Transportation project has not been confirmed, said Loryn Bryson, ODOT public information officer.

Temporary lane closures are planned, but no detours are currently expected, she said.

Kuzma said he expects the repaving of the Oakwood section of Ohio 48 to start in late spring or early summer. It hasn't repaved since 2011, he added.

The city's share of the $1.6 million project will be about $320,000, Kuzma said.

The city's sewer project, which is about two-thirds done, involves replacing about 3,050 feet of pipe on several Oakwood roads, officials said.

Much of the Oakwood sewer system being replaced was installed before the 1950s on what is now one of the most traveled roads in the Montgomery County suburbs south of Dayton, Oakwood officials have said.

The lack of up-to-date records has caused multiple delays, Kuzma told city officials earlier this month.

"You never know what you're going to run into when you stick the shovel into the ground," he said.

The project has involved Far Hills at Greenmount Boulevard; Dellwood from Far Hills to East Schantz Avenue; Forrer Boulevard from Far Hills to East Schantz; and a section of Devereux Drive north of Forrer Road, according to the city.