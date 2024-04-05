Oakville man, 19, arrested in Montreal shooting deaths of 2 teens

Halton police say they have arrested an Oakville man, 19, wanted in connection with the shooting deaths of two Montreal teen boys in July 2022. (Kelly Noseworthy/CBC - image credit)

An Oakville man wanted in Montreal in connection with the shooting deaths of two teen boys was one of five males arrested in Oakville in late March, according to police west of Toronto.

In a news release on Friday, Halton Regional Police said they had arrested the 19-year-old, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for charges stemming from a fatal Montreal shooting in July 2022. The boys, 17 and 18, died after several shots were fired at a car in Montreal West.

Police said they executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Dundas Street W. and Bronte Road in Oakville on March 29. All five males, including the one wanted by Montreal police, were arrested at that time.

Police said they turned the Oakville man over to Montreal police homicide detectives to face charges, and say he has not yet faced charges for alleged crims in Halton Region.

Police have not released his name due to his age at the time the homicides allegedly were committed. They say they cannot identify any of the other adults charged because the release of their names could lead to the identification of the other males who are still youths.

Police say the other four are from Montreal and aged 16, 18, 20 and 21.

At the Oakville home, police said they found stolen items and tools commonly used in auto thefts, including several reprogramming and relay devices. Police also seized a stolen BMW.

The four from Montreal have been charged with a similar slew of criminal charges relating to auto theft, such as multiple counts of theft of motor vehicle, possession of break-in instruments, possession of an automobile master key and various failures to comply stemming from previous charges.

Anyone with information about the investigation is asked to contact Halton police.