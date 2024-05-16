Oakley teen reported missing

(KRON) — The Oakley Police Department is searching for a missing teenage boy.

Francisco Reyes, 15, was last seen at 6 p.m. Wednesday on Main Street. Police said he was walking east from Vintage Parkway.

Image from the Oakley Police Department.

He was wearing a gray or light blue T-shirt with burnt orange sweatpants. Francisco has autism, police said.

Anyone with information related to the boy’s whereabouts is asked to call Oakley police at (925) 625-8060.

