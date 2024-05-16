Oakland woman arrested for stealing taco truck in San Pablo: police

(KRON) — A woman was arrested after stealing a taco truck Wednesday morning, the San Pablo Police Department (SPPD) said. Officers responded to a call about a taco truck that was stolen. The owner tried to chase his truck but lost sight of it moments later, according to SPPD.

SPPD officers arrived shortly after the call and began to search the area for the taco truck.

Within the next hour, police found the truck on the other side of the city, police said. The suspect, a 51-year-old Oakland woman, was found “rummaging through the inside” with an apron on.

The suspect was arrested and confessed to stealing the truck because she “wanted to help herself to some food,” SPPD said. She was booked into county jail on multiple felony charges.

(San Pablo Police Department)

SPPD did not say where in the city the theft occurred. The taco truck was returned to its rightful owner, San Pablo police said.

