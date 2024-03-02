Oakland store employee shot at after confronting robber

(KRON) – Police are investigating an Oakland robbery that occurred in the 4800 block of Foothill Boulevard around noon on March 1.

Oakland police officers learned that an individual entered a business and began taking items before fleeing the scene. As the suspect was leaving, a store employee confronted the suspect. According to police, the suspect brandished a firearm and threatened the employee.

Petaluma PD asks for community assistance identifying vandalism suspect

According to OPD, the store employee retreated into the business as the armed suspect fired a round(s) toward the victim. The victim was not struck by gunfire, police said.

Police said officers were able to locate the armed individual and take them into custody a short time later.

OPD Robbery Section has taken over the investigation. This is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPD Robbery Section at (510) 238-3326.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.