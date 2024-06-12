Oakland police use helicopter to catch sideshow suspects

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Wild and reckless stunt-driving sideshows unfolded in Oakland and San Francisco over the weekend.

Spinning cars plowed into sideshow attendees in Oakland, videos uploaded on social media show. And a chaotic scene on the Embarcadero outside San Francisco’s Ferry Building included a torched vehicle with people posing on top of it.

No arrests were made by San Francisco police. Oakland police launched a helicopter over one of the sideshows at Lake Park Avenue and Grand Avenue to identify suspects. “They observed approximately 300 vehicles and 200 spectators engaged in illegal sideshow activity,” the Oakland Police Department wrote.

The crowd moved to the area of 5th Street and Adeline Street before scattering into nearby cities, OPD said. A police helicopter tracked and followed sideshow participants, relaying information to patrol units on the ground.

“Officers in OPD’s helicopter … followed the crowd. Working with officers on the ground, OPD conducted seven traffic stops,” OPD wrote.

The traffic stops led to five people being arrested and three vehicles being towed.

Oakland police officers are still following up to identify additional vehicles that took part in illegal sideshows. Once identified, investigators may go to the homes where the vehicles are registered and tow those vehicles, police said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.