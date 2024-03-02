Oakland Police Commission officially submits four finalists for police chief

(KRON) — The search for a new chief of police in Oakland has taken a step forward. The Oakland Police Commission has submitted a list of four finalists to the mayor for her consideration.

KRON4 reached out to Mayor Sheng Thao’s office for public comment:

Mayor Thao has received recommendations from the Oakland Police Commission and will conduct her due diligence in reviewing the candidates. The Mayor can select from the finalists or ask the Police Commission to provide her with a new list of candidates. This is an important decision, and Mayor Thao will take the time that is necessary to select the person that will lead the Oakland Police Department. Finding the right leader for the police department is a priority and Mayor Thao intends to conduct this process in a timely manner. Mayor Sheng Thao

On Tuesday night, the police commission released a list of four possible candidates to be the new chief. More information on the candidates can be found here.

While the statement from the commission did not list the candidates by name, it is likely they are the same four candidates that were invited to take part in Thursday’s community forum.

The mayor will now review the choices and conduct her own interviews of the four. At that point, she can pick one to be police chief, or she can reject them all and ask the police commission to come up with another list of finalists.

Oakland has been without a permanent police chief for a little over a year.

