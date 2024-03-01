Oakland police chief candidates speak at public forum

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) – On Thursday, the Oakland community got a chance to hear from four candidates for police chief. A public forum took place at city hall, more than a year after the previous chief — LeRonne Armstrong — was let go.

These four candidates virtually answered questions submitted by city residents about why they should lead the police department.

New York City’s Assistant Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Louis Molina; along with former Lubbock, Tex. Police Chief Floyd Mitchell; Cincinnati, Ohio’s assistant police chief Lisa Davis; and former San Leandro Police Chief Abdul Pridgen all had a chance to speak, pitching their goals for the first 100 days and plans to build community trust and transparency.

Aaron Peskin to run for mayor of San Francisco: source

This group does not include an internal candidate, but Pridgen says he understands the Bay Area.

“I think I’m the perfect choice for Oakland since I just lived down the road, and my son is going to start school in Oakland in September,” he said. “I’m anchored in this community.”

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao was not at the meeting. She fired Armstrong in February 2023 and has had disagreements with the Oakland Police Commission during the hiring process.

Thao says she is against these kinds of forums because they harm the chances of attracting the best candidates.

“This is a process that I do not agree with,” she told KRON4. “It was voted on by the voters many years ago but with any new systems put in place, you have to have lessons learned and you have to be able to go back and make fixes. That actually doesn’t work in practice. And this is one of those and so I’m hopeful and look forward to amending the charter in regards to how we hire in the November ballot.”

Those in the audience had no opportunity to ask questions, make comments, or offer feedback during the forum, but the public is invited to provide feedback online through a post-forum survey. The feedback window will close on Monday.

The police search ad hoc committee says their list of finalists will be submitted to the mayor on Friday. The mayor can then choose to interview them or reject them.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.