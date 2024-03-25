Oakland In-N-Out to serve its last Double-Double Burger tonight in historic restaurant closure

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a sad day for In-N-Out lovers in Oakland. The popular California-based burger chain will officially close its only Oakland location on Sunday night.

Starting Monday, there will be no other place in Oakland where you can order a double-double cheeseburger with animal fries.

In January, In-N-Out decided to close its Oakland restaurant, located at 8300 Oakport St., because of “issues of ongoing crime,” KRON4 reported earlier this year.

The closure is a historic one for the company.

The Oakland location is the first to close in the company’s 75-year history, In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said.

The restaurant will be open until 10 p.m. for dining room customers, according to In-N-Out’s website. The drive-thru is open until 1 a.m.

Signage posted outside of the In-N-Out in Oakland.



“It sucks that it’s closing down. The crime rate is going up. It’s sad, but it’s for the safety of the customers. In-N-Out has always been big with safety for people,” said In-N-Out employee Francis Panopio. “It’s just sad that it’s closing down, but you got to move on.”

Panopio worked at the Oakland location for about a year and has been with In-N-Out for 15 years.

The In-N-Out closing sign outside of its location in Oakland on Oakport Street.

The closest In-N-Out locations are in San Leandro and Alameda.

