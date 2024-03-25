Oakland In-N-Out to serve its last Double-Double Burger tonight in historic restaurant closure
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — It’s a sad day for In-N-Out lovers in Oakland. The popular California-based burger chain will officially close its only Oakland location on Sunday night.
Starting Monday, there will be no other place in Oakland where you can order a double-double cheeseburger with animal fries.
In January, In-N-Out decided to close its Oakland restaurant, located at 8300 Oakport St., because of “issues of ongoing crime,” KRON4 reported earlier this year.
The closure is a historic one for the company.
The Oakland location is the first to close in the company’s 75-year history, In-N-Out Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said.
The restaurant will be open until 10 p.m. for dining room customers, according to In-N-Out’s website. The drive-thru is open until 1 a.m.
Raising Cane’s to open new location in Bay Area
“It sucks that it’s closing down. The crime rate is going up. It’s sad, but it’s for the safety of the customers. In-N-Out has always been big with safety for people,” said In-N-Out employee Francis Panopio. “It’s just sad that it’s closing down, but you got to move on.”
Panopio worked at the Oakland location for about a year and has been with In-N-Out for 15 years.
IVE lights up Oakland Arena stage in US debut tour
The closest In-N-Out locations are in San Leandro and Alameda.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.