Oakland McDonald’s workers strike due to rat infestation

(KRON) — Workers at an Oakland McDonald’s are striking due to a rat infestation, the California Fast Food Workers Union said Thursday on X.

The union said McDonald’s workers at 1330 Jackson St. were warned that they would be fired if they documented the rats. The union plans to send evidence to the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health.

“I have accidentally touched rat feces because it’s so prevalent in the store. Rather than fixing the problem, our managers told us, ‘Do not take photos or videos inside the store, or you will receive a warning or be dismissed,'” said Oscar, a worker at the store.

Media shared by the union shows workers outside the store chanting in Spanish and holding up signs.

Another strike is happening at El Pollo Loco at 2506 International Blvd. in Oakland, where the union says “There are hazards of fire, flooding, and “possible electrocution.” El Pollo Loco workers in Milpitas, Los Angeles and San Diego have gone on strike this week as well.

KRON4 reached out to McDonald’s and El Pollo Loco for comment and are awaiting a response.

