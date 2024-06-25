Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's chief spokesman abruptly resigns

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's spokesman resigned from office and will be replaced by an interim, KTVU has learned.

"I resigned my position as chief of communications," Francis Zamora wrote in an email on Tuesday. "I thank my colleagues for their professionalism and dedication. It was an honor to serve the City of Oakland beside them."

Pati Navalta will serve as interim support for communications until the mayor can find a full-time replacement.

Zamora did not state a reason for his abrupt departure, which comes a day after Thao's attorney, Tony Brass, also parted ways with Thao, whose home was raided by the FBI last week.

The FBI has not said what agents were looking for, either at the mayor's home, or at three locations owned by a politically powerful family who own Cal Waste Solutions.

In her first public appearance since the raid, Thao on Monday insisted she has done nothing wrong and will not resign as mayor.

Francis Zamora resigned as Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao's spokesman. Photo: Oakland.gov

KTVU's Sami Mamou contributed to this report.