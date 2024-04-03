Oakland man attempts to illegally ship firearms to the Middle East

(KRON) – An Oakland man was sentenced to a year in prison after he admitted to trying to illegally export firearms to the Sultanate of Oman, U.S. District Attorney Ismail Ramsey said on Friday.

According to prosecutors, Fares Abdo Al Eyani, 41, of Oakland, acquired “no less” than four firearms with magazines and ammunition and “at least” 44 rifle scopes, monoculars, and night vision goggles in November 2019.

Prosecutors say Al Eyani attempted to send the firearms to the Sultanate of Oman in shipping containers from the Port of Oakland in November 2019. Prosecutors said he concealed the firearms by disassembling them, wrapping them in aluminum foil, and then hiding them within cars inside the shipping container.

Then, in December 2019, Al Eyani attempted to export another 44 rifle scopes, monoculars, and goggles in two separate shipping containers departing from the Port of Oakland. Prosecutors said law enforcement searched the containers and seized the firearms before Al Eyani managed to ship out the goods to the Sultanate.

According to prosecutors, Al Eyani did not have a license to export the defense articles.

“Fares Abdo Al Eyani tried to move deadly weapons of war into a foreign country, and his actions had the potential to undermine U.S. foreign policy in a dangerously reckless manner. The FBI and our partners are committed to aggressive investigations that will keep U.S. citizens and interests safe both here and abroad,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Robert Tripp of the San Francisco division.

In a separate sentencing, Al Eyani’s wife, Saba Mohsen Dhaifallah, 42, also a resident of Oakland, was sentenced to three years of probation for making false statements to Federal Bureau of Investigation special agents during this investigation.

Al Eyani was sentenced to twelve months and one day in prison for conspiring to export defense articles and attempting to export defense articles. In addition to the prison term, Judge Breyer ordered Al Eyani to serve three years of supervised release, which will begin after his prison term is completed.

