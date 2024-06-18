Oakland man arrested, accused of ‘firebombing’ UCPD car amid other on-campus arsons

(KRON) — An Oakland man was arrested in connection with several arsons on UC Berkeley’s campus, Cal Fire said in a press release. Casey Robert Goonan, 34, of Oakland, was identified as the suspect and arrested on Monday.

Cal Fire did not share much information about the arsons, but it said Goonan is suspected of a “firebombing attack” on a UCPD car. That incident and the other three arsons happened in June.

The arrest was made after a “comprehensive investigation” by several authorities, including the FBI, Cal Fire said.

Goonan was charged with multiple felonies, including the possession and use of destructive devices and multiple counts of arson. He is being held in jail on a $1 million bail.

KRON4 reached out to both Cal Fire and the UC Berkeley Police Department for more information about the circumstances surrounding the alleged crimes and is awaiting a response.

