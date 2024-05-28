Oakland family displaced by accidental fire

May 28—OAKLAND — An extension cord plugged into a power strip caused an accident fire that displaced an Oakland family Sunday, according to the Maryland State Fire Marshal's Office.

No injuries were reported at the Wanda Locke residence at 751 Althouse Road when the fire broke out at 4:17 p.m. in the kitchen of the family's mobile home.

Fire investigators determined the cause of the blaze as electrical and accidental in nature and declared the property loss at more than $35,000. A neighbor of the property discovered the fire, according to the fire marshal's office.

The family is being provided emergency assistance by the American Red Cross.

Gorman Volunteer Fire Department handled the incident upon alert by the Garrett County 911 emergency center.