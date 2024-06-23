Oakland County Sheriff's Office deputy Bradley Reckling fatally shot while on duty

An Oakland County Sheriff's deputy was fatally shot in Detroit while on duty Saturday night, Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard said during a news conference Sunday.

Deputy Bradley Reckling of Rochester Hills, a detective, was following a stolen vehicle when individuals exited the vehicle and struck Reckling in the head and chest, according to the agency's preliminary investigation.

Reckling was following the 2022 Chevy Equinox after it was reported stolen earlier in the day from Red Oaks Waterpark in Madison Heights.

Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard discusses the fatal shooting of deputy Bradley Reckling during a press conference in Pontiac on Sunday, June 23, 2024.

The sheriff office's auto theft unit was looped in to look for the Equinox. Reckling was actively searching for and located the vehicle in Detroit and followed it in an unmarked vehicle. Two other detectives were nearby in their own vehicles.

The Equinox eventually stopped, individuals exited the vehicle and fired upon Reckling," Bouchard said.

"It was an ambush," Bouchard said.

Detroit police and Michigan State Police flooded the area quickly and three individuals were taken into custody, Bouchard said.

“They were doing what they do, being good detectives running down a lead on a car that had recently been stolen and trying to locate it," Bouchard said. "They do that every day, and lots of times they find a car abandoned and they call for a tow truck. This situation turned out not to be that at all. And that's the other thing about this job. You don't know what day will become that day.”

Reckling was married with three children ages 5, 4 and 1 and expecting a fourth. He had been with the department nine years.

"You can just see in the faces and the eyes of our people how soul crushing this is," Bouchard said.

Bouchard asked for prayers and donations to the Mission Oakland charity for the family.

“Our mission is to be there for them,” Bouchard said.

The Detroit Police Department is continuing the investigation.

Bouchard also emphasized the need for mental health and crisis debriefing resources for law enforcement, citing the high rates of suicide for military and public safety workers. He said he just had several specialists flown in — despite a lack of budget — to help his officers work through trauma of the Rochester Hills splash pad shooting, but that the specialists have already left.

“A lot of people (talk about) healing, but I don’t think the victims of Oxford or the victims of MSU or the victims of the splash pad, or the victims that we see every day ‘heal.’ They learn how to process, how to put one foot in front of the other and keep moving forward. Our people that deal with all of that every day need that same process," Bouchard said. "They need a healthy way to offload some of that because in the moment we're trained to suck it up. ... But after that situation and that critical moment resolves itself, you have to give them the support and help to process and work through that.”

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Oakland County deputy Bradley Reckling fatally shot in Detroit