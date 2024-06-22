Oakland car fire closes several I-580 lanes

(KRON) — Several lanes on Interstate 580 were blocked on Friday after an engulfed car sparked a nearby grass fire in Oakland. Firefighters said the fire occurred near Golf Links Road.

San Mateo County Bomb Squad responds to residential explosion: PD

California Highway Patrol initially only reported a car fire at 5:55 p.m. CHP described seeing a black Jaguar in flames and smoke coming from its front end, eventually sparking the surrounding trees on fire.

Approximately five minutes later, CHP said another nearby hill caught fire. At 6:08 p.m., CHP closed the third and fourth lanes on Interstate 580 due to the fire going up the hillside.

Photo: Alert CA

At 6:30 p.m., the Oakland Fire Department said nearly 30 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire and contained all active flames. OFD said no structures were damaged, but crews were still looking for hotspots.

Photo: Oakland Fire Department

As of 9 p.m., CHP said all lanes were back open. OFD said traffic is moving slowly. No injuries have been reported. OFD said they will be on fire watch with the Oakland Zoo all night to monitor the area.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.