Oakland businesses team up for $10 million ‘security enhancement program’

(KRON)—The CEOs of four of Oakland’s largest employers — Blue Shield of California, Kaiser Permanente, Pacific Gas and Electric, and Clorox — have announced plans to collaborate on a $10 million security enhancement program to improve public safety and the safety of their collective employees.

Nearly 500 surveillance cameras will be installed in Oakland, East Bay

In partnership with the Oakland Police Department, the four companies hope to improve visible and responsive security in hopes of creating an uptown and downtown “Safe Zone.”

Companies also plan to provide more funding for the Oakland Uptown Downtown Community Benefit District’s Ambassador program, which provides on-demand buddy escorts to and from local destinations, including offices, restaurants, and points of interest.

As for change within the companies themselves, efforts for more employee safety training and subsidized transportation to and from work, transit hubs and nearby parking lots will be offered in the near future.

Kaiser Permanente said these changes will start to roll out as soon as this month and will be fully in place through 2024. The cost of these measures will be approximately $10 million, most of which will be shared among the four organizations.

The four companies have also agreed to support Oakland’s Measure Z, the Public Safety and Services Violence Prevention Act established in 2014.

“For nearly 80 years, Oakland has been Kaiser Permanente’s home. We provide health care to the Oakland community and are deeply invested in the city’s health and prosperity,” said Greg Adams, chair and chief executive officer of Kaiser Permanente.

“We believe these actions are a necessary step to help improve the current downtown situation for all who work in Oakland and call Oakland home, including our employees and physicians,” Adams said.

