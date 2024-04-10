Oakland Ave. detour begins April 19 for bridge replacement

Apr. 9—Motorists traveling on Highway 105/Oakland Avenue in Austin will encounter a detour at the bridge over Interstate 90 as bridge replacement construction begins April 19, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

Highway 105/Oakland Avenue motorists will use the following detour beginning April 19:

—Motorists traveling west on Oakland Avenue should use the on-ramp to I-90 eastbound, then take Exit 177 to Highway 218, take a left over the bridge and use the on-ramp to I-90 westbound. Next, motorists should use Exit 175 to go west on Oakland Avenue/Mower County Road 46.

—Motorists traveling east on Oakland Avenue should use the on-ramp to I-90 westbound, then take Exit 166 to Freeborn County Road 46, take a left and use the on-ramp to I-90 eastbound. Next, motorists should use Exit 175 to go east on Oakland Avenue.

—Oakland Avenue bridge demolition is scheduled to begin in the evening of April 19 and be completed by 5 a.m., April 22. I-90 will be closed under the bridge during this time with through traffic detoured up the exit and down the entrance ramps.

—I-90 motorists will experience lane closures near the bridge beginning April 11, as crews prepare for construction.

This bridge replacement is part of the three-year project that is replacing or repairing bridges at six sites along the I-90 corridor in Austin.

—Oakland Avenue West (Hwy 105), replace in 2024

—14th Street Northwest (Hwy 218 north), replace in 2026

—Fourth Street Northwest, replace in 2024-2025

—I-90 over Cedar River, replace in 2024-2025

—I-90 over Sixth Street Northeast, rehabilitate in 2024-2025

—21st Street Northeast (Hwy 218 south), replace in 2026

To learn more about the project, visit the MnDOT project website, where you can also sign up for email and text message updates, review information.