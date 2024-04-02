Oakhurst used to be called ‘Fresno Flats’: why was the name changed?

OAKHURST, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Madera County community of Oakhurst can trace its history back to the 1800s, but the town that started back then went by another name.

According to the National Park Service, the business opportunities of the ever-growing railroad at the time led to the way to Madera being founded. That in turn brought about a stage road that linked Coarsegold, Fish Camp and Wawona together – as well as Fresno Flats.

Fresno Flats was the original name for the town we now know as Oakhurst. Sierra Nevada Geotourism reveals that Fresno Flats was founded in 1856, and served as both a farming town and supply center for lumber and mining.

The town of Fresno Flats was forced to change what it was known for in the 1880s when the mines failed. The trail the town was on, the Old French Trail, was used to link Fresno Flats with Mammoth.

But it was a wife tired of hearing about her husband’s alleged robbery which resulted in the town changing its name from Fresno Flats to Oakhurst. To those who kept up with local rumors, Fresno Flats became known as “where Charlie Meyers robbed the Yosemite Stage.” Mrs. C. Meyers circulated a petition among those new to the community to switch the town’s name to Oakhurst. According to the Historical Marker Database, the petition to change the name was done “without the knowledge or consent of the pioneer families.”

On March 8, 1912, the Fresno Evening Herald announced that “Fresno Flats will be changed to Oakhurst” following approval from the post office.

However, the name Fresno Flats was not lost to history: Fresno Flats Historic Village and Park continues to show what life was like in the town once known as Fresno Flats.

