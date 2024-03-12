Oakdale: Man in custody after shooting at officers during standoff

A man is in custody after police say he fired gunshots at officers and barricaded himself in a house in Oakdale late Monday night.

Officers in Oakdale tried to stop a car near 10th and Hadley just after 10 p.m. on Monday after receiving a 911 call for a domestic incident, officials said.

Officers said the driver didn’t initially stop, but a man eventually jumped out of the car near Fourth Street North and Greystone Avenue North Greystone Avenue. He started shooting at officers and then ran into a nearby house, authorities say.

Officers found a woman and a baby in the car unharmed and brought them to safety, officials said.

The man then allegedly fired more shots at officers from inside the house before being arrested.

The incident remains investigation.

